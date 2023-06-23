Fifteen Portage FFA Chapter members attended the 94th Wisconsin FFA Convention from June 12-15 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, including Blake Brancel, Amaya Butler, Ashlynn Clark, Adam Hein, Isabelle McReath, Mary Murphy, Marissa Przybyl, Jo Sadogierski, Maya Schroeder, Conal Seiler, Meredith Shanks, Sawyer Stegmann, Addison Stilwell, Zoey VanderWaal, and Laci Wilcox.
- McReath and Wilcox received their State FFA Degrees with over 380 other Wisconsin FFA members.
- Schroeder was awarded the Three-Star Leadership Award.
- McReath ran to serve as a 2023-24 Wisconsin FFA State Officer.
- Seiler and VanderWaal participated in the State Talent Competition.
- Stilwell carried our Chapter Flag for the Flag Ceremony during opening session.
- The Conduct of Chapter Meetings Team placed third in the state as they demonstrated their knowledge and skill of Parliamentary Procedure and the Official FFA Opening and Closing Ceremonies. Team members included Brancel, Butler, Hein, Murphy, Sadogierski, Stegmann, Stilwell, and VanderWaal.
- High School Quiz Bowl consisted of Clark, Pryzbyl, Schroeder, Seiler, and Shanks.
- Roselyn Cayetano and Shanks received a Blue Ribbon in the Ag Artwork Contest with their projects.
- Brancel served as a NewsRoom/Public Relations Team Member throughout convention.
- Portage FFA also received a Gold Ranking for our National Chapter Award and received fourth-place in the Strengthening Agriculture Division.
For more information, contact Portage FFA advisors Brenna Babcock at babcockb@portage.k12.wi.us and Emma Huber at hubere@portage.k12.wi.us.