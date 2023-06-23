During Best Dam Fest, Beaver Dam Lake Improvement Association will offer free 20-minute pontoon boat rides on Beaver Dam Lake from 3:15-6 p.m. Saturday, July 8 at Tahoe Park, 95 La Crosse St., Beaver Dam. Registration is required. Each ride is limited to seven or eight people so time slots can fill up quickly, only one ride per person.
Register at bdlia.org/event-5313241, email info@bdlia.org, or call 920-356-1200 with the names of all registrants, phone numbers, and email addresses. Register for any available time slots at Best Dam Fest. For more information, visit https://bestdamfest.com.