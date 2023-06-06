Plans for the new Dairy Forage Research Center can be seen in the Dairy Forage Research Center booth at the Museum of Badger Army Ammunition on Highway 12, between Sauk City and Baraboo or at the Sauk County Dairy Breakfast from 7-11 a.m. Saturday at the Brander's Dairy Farm, E3886 Highway 14 and 60, Spring Green. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

This new state-of-the-art research facility for 360 cows will be the only facility in the United States to comprehensively research greenhouse gas emission reduction efforts, how to customize the ration for individual dairy cows, management methods that enhance soil health and strategies that minimize nutrient losses.

It will feature chambers and specialized feeding systems that measure methane and ammonia gas production, a robotic barn capable of precisely feeding cows within four automated milking systems as well as the more conventional free stall and tie stall systems found on dairies in the region

The video of Dr. Dennis Hancock, director of the USDFRC in Madison, can also be viewed.