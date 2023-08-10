The Women's Civic League of Portage will host its annual Pie and Ice Cream Social from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19 on the Civic League House lawn, 506 W. Edgewater St., Portage. Elizabeth Youra will provide musical entertainment. Free will donations support Women's Civic League scholarships. The event is part of the Zona Gale Day celebration in Portage.