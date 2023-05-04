The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines, initiated Kathryn Malgren of Baraboo, Arkansas State University; and Emily Miller of Reedsburg, at University of Wisconsin-Green Bay on May 3.

Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10% of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.