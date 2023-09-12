Zinnia is a 3-year-old treeing walker coonhound mix. She is one of the sweetest, most passive dogs. She is a quiet hound that was very thin on arrival, but has been gaining weight nicely. Zinnia is great with other dogs. Zinnia rolls over for belly rubs and just wants to be loved. She is around 45 pounds but she's still thin as she should be around the 50–55-pound mark. She is spayed.