Waldo is a 1-year-old, redbone/coonhound mix surrendered with another dog when their owner could not give them the time and attention they needed. Waldo is a sweet, fun and very active guy who loves to give hugs and sit in your lap or at your feet. He knows a few commands and needs a bit of leash training. He still has a lot of puppy in him, so he’s very jumpy and will need training on staying down. Waldo could share his home with another dog, cats and children. He can be fearful at first, so have some patience. Once he gets to know you, he will be your best friend and protector. Waldo is neutered and current on vaccinations.