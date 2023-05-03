Waldo is a 1-year-old, redbone/coonhound mix surrendered with another dog when their owner could not give them the time and attention they needed. Waldo is a sweet, fun and very active guy who loves to give hugs and sit in your lap or at your feet. He knows a few commands and needs a bit of leash training. He still has a lot of puppy in him, so he’s very jumpy and will need training on staying down. Waldo could share his home with another dog, cats and children. He can be fearful at first, so have some patience. Once he gets to know you, he will be your best friend and protector. Waldo is neutered and current on vaccinations.
Mark is a 2-year-old gray and white, domestic shorthair mix who came in as a stray. Mark can be a bit timid at first, but he loves lap time, cuddles, belly rubs and being brushed. He enjoys exploring new surroundings, playing with toys, dashing through the tunnels, a good scratching post. Mark will definitely meet you at the door when you arrive home. He is current on vaccinations and will be neutered prior to adoption.
For more information and to view all of the adoptable animals, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520. Cat and dog adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, microchip and vaccinations.