Tossu is a 5.5-year-old German shepherd mix surrendered because his owner had some health issues and was no longer able to care for him. Tossu is very outgoing and friendly with a lot of energy, so an active family is preferred. He knows “sit,” but still needs leash training and help with learning not to be so jumpy. He’s a super sweet and affectionate dog, and he adores playtime. Tossu would need a home with no other pets. He is neutered and current on vaccinations. Clover 2 is a 10-month-old orange tabby cat surrendered because his owner fell into some financial troubles and was not able to keep him. This guy is wonderful, playful, friendly, outgoing, independent, and affectionate. He loves catnip and long walks to the cat scratcher. He is current on vaccinations and will be neutered prior to adoption. For more information and to view all of the adoptable animals, visit

or call 608-356-2520. Cat and dog adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, microchip and vaccinations.

