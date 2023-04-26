Spot is a 6-year-old retriever, Labrador/terrier mix, surrendered because his owner was unable to give him the time needed. He is a friendly and outgoing dog, always excited to see you when you approach his kennel. This affectionate boy would love to find a home with an active family and a yard full of toys. He knows sit, shake, down and lay down, but he will need a bit of leash training. Spot would be ok sharing a home with a feline pal but would prefer a home with no other dogs. He is neutered and current on vaccinations.

Bruiser is a 1-year-old domestic shorthair mix, surrendered because his owner had too many animals. He was a little shy when he first arrived, but he has really come out of his shell after some time in the socialization room. Bruiser is another sweet orange cat that loves to be in your lap, soaking up all the love you’ll give him. He is a very sweet and lovable guy. He of course loves some catnip, as well as chasing the wand toy. He’d make an excellent couch cuddle buddy. Bruiser is current on vaccinations and will be neutered prior to adoption.

For more information and to view all of the adoptable animals, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520. Cat and dog adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, microchip and vaccinations.