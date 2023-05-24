Shiloh is a 2-year-old terrier, American pit bull/mix. The camera doesn’t really capture her coloring the best, but we can tell you that she is so pretty. She is good with other dogs, loves to play and is eager to learn new things. She loves going for walks and attention. Shiloh is a nice sized medium dog who currently weighs 45 pounds. She is spayed.
Mavis is a 12-year-old calico cat, surrendered because the family has multiple pets in the home and the other cat did not like Mavis, so she came to find a less chaotic household. She’s a very sweet cat that loves to give head bumps for attention. Mavis is a napper and a lounger, and would love to curl up and watch movies with you.
For more information, visit cchswi.org or call 608-742-3666.