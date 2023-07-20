Shadow is about 2-years-old, a terrier, American pit bull/bulldog mix. He is an athletic and happy-go-lucky boy and a fetch-a-holic who will play as long as possible. He’s also a cuddler, but prefers a home without cats. Shadow is neutered.

Whatnots is a 3 1/2-month-old domestic shorthair/mix kitten. He’s playful, curious, and sweet. Whatnots has exceptional coloring that’s well-balanced throughout his coat. He has the cutest pink nose. Whatnots loves to play with other cats, and he’s got an adventurous side too. He is neutered.

For more information, visit cchswi.org or call 608-742-3666.