Ruby Marie is a 9-month-old Shih Tzu/Pomeranian mix puppy surrendered due to an illness in the family. Ruby is a sweet and active gal who has learned a lot in the past few weeks. She has greatly improved her leash walking skills, and her foster mom states she is doing great with house training. She is still learning a lot and will need patience while she’s training. Ruby loves all dogs, but she often forgets her petite size, so she will need supervision with larger dogs and small children. Ruby could share her home with a cat, but she has no “stop button,” so a cat would need to be able to handle her high activity level. Ruby is a very active pup and will need to find a home to help her burn off the energy. She is spayed and current on vaccinations.
Odie is a 9-month-old, orange and white tabby mix, part of an unwanted litter of kittens. Timid at first, Odie has come out of his shell and is looking for his fur-ever home. After scoping out his new surroundings, he will find his spot and playtime begins. He loves the laser pointer, wand toys, toy mice, a scratching pad and a good romp through a tunnel. Odie will be very happy to see you first thing in the morning or after a long day at work wanting some lap time and kisses. Odie is current on vaccinations and will be neutered prior to adoption.
For more information and to view all of the adoptable animals, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520. Cat and dog adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, microchip and vaccinations.