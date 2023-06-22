Ruby Marie is a 9-month-old Shih Tzu/Pomeranian mix puppy surrendered due to an illness in the family. Ruby is a sweet and active gal who has learned a lot in the past few weeks. She has greatly improved her leash walking skills, and her foster mom states she is doing great with house training. She is still learning a lot and will need patience while she’s training. Ruby loves all dogs, but she often forgets her petite size, so she will need supervision with larger dogs and small children. Ruby could share her home with a cat, but she has no “stop button,” so a cat would need to be able to handle her high activity level. Ruby is a very active pup and will need to find a home to help her burn off the energy. She is spayed and current on vaccinations.