Rosie is a 6-month-old Pomeranian mix surrendered because her owner could not give her the time that she needed. This energetic pup is young and still in her training phases. She has been doing very well with her potty training and leash training. Despite her tiny size, Rosie really loves playing with all of other dogs. She’s a darling little pup that wants to bust out and find her fur-ever home soon. Rosie is spayed and current on vaccinations.

Ella is a 2-year-old domestic shorthair surrendered because her owner had some big life changes and unfortunately was unable to keep her. She was a little shy when she first arrived, but she has really come out of her shell with all of her socializing time. She’s very fond of jumping around, chasing the wand toy and zooming through tunnels. She really enjoys playtime, but once she burns off a bit of energy, she’s down for lap cuddles and brushing. She is current on vaccinations and will be spayed prior to adoption.

For more information and to view all of the adoptable animals, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520. Cat and dog adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, microchip and vaccinations.