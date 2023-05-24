Reggi is about 2-years-old, a medium mixed breed dog with a long, brindle coat. He was found as a stray, is very playful and enjoys playing with his toys. He is also very friendly and outgoing. He loves sitting in your lap, taking in all the things going on around him and knows several commands. He walks well on a leash and loves to play with other dogs but would prefer a home without cats. He is neutered and current on vaccinations.

Buck is a 2-year-old domestic shorthair mix with beautiful tabby markings. He came in as a stray. He is super sweet and just loves attention. He greets you at his kennel and is always happy to see you. Buck loves giving head butts for more scratches and rubs. When Buck isn’t purring away in your lap, he loves to play and explore. He’ll play with just about anything, but what he really loves is chasing the laser pointer and digging into the scratching posts. Buck is neutered and current on vaccinations.

For more information and to view all of the adoptable animals, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520. Cat and dog adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, microchip and vaccinations.