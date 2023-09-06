Reesey is a 1-year, 7-month-old retriever, Labrador/Great Dane mix, surrendered because her owner was not able to give her the time she needed. Reesey is a big girl coming in at 106 pounds. She is also very strong, so she needs a home with someone that can handle her size and needed training. She knows a few commands and has been getting better on a leash. Reesey has a lot of puppy in her and is very hyper/jumpy. She loves to play with toys and to be next to you. She's super sweet, is ok with some dogs but would prefer a home with no cats. She is spayed and current on vaccinations.
Fabio is about 3-year, 3-month-old black and white domestic longhair mix that came in because his owner had too many animals. It took him a few days to get used to his surroundings, but now he is comfy with the volunteers and loves being in the cat socializing room. The cat socializers describe Fabio as "a stud" and a "good mix of fun and calm." He's very affectionate, enjoys cuddles, and loves a good chat. He plays with all kinds of toys and loves treats. He is current on vaccinations and will be neutered prior to adoption.
For more information and to view all of the adoptable animals, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520. Cat and dog adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, microchip and vaccinations.