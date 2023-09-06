Reesey is a 1-year, 7-month-old retriever, Labrador/Great Dane mix, surrendered because her owner was not able to give her the time she needed. Reesey is a big girl coming in at 106 pounds. She is also very strong, so she needs a home with someone that can handle her size and needed training. She knows a few commands and has been getting better on a leash. Reesey has a lot of puppy in her and is very hyper/jumpy. She loves to play with toys and to be next to you. She's super sweet, is ok with some dogs but would prefer a home with no cats. She is spayed and current on vaccinations.