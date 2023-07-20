Phoenix is a 3-year-old terrier/American pit bull mix with a white, brown and brindle coat. She came in as a stray. Phoenix is a sweet, kind girl. She’s very affectionate and loves giving kisses. She adores attention and just can’t get enough of being around people. She is pretty quiet in her kennel but still has lots of energy and would do best with an active family. Phoenix knows a few basic commands and just needs a little bit of leash training. She does well with other dogs but would prefer a home without cats. Phoenix is current on vaccinations and will be spayed prior to adoption.
Garfield is a 10-month-old orange tabby cat surrendered with an unwanted litter. Orange tabby cats are always wonderful pets, and this guy is no exception. He is super chill, adores human contact, and is so easy to love. Garfield enjoys being in your lap and being groomed. When he isn’t purring in your lap, he loves chasing the string on the wand toy or having a good scratch pad session. He is a total sweetheart. Garfield is neutered and current on vaccinations.
For more information and to view all of the adoptable animals, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520. Cat and dog adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, microchip and vaccinations.