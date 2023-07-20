Phoenix is a 3-year-old terrier/American pit bull mix with a white, brown and brindle coat. She came in as a stray. Phoenix is a sweet, kind girl. She’s very affectionate and loves giving kisses. She adores attention and just can’t get enough of being around people. She is pretty quiet in her kennel but still has lots of energy and would do best with an active family. Phoenix knows a few basic commands and just needs a little bit of leash training. She does well with other dogs but would prefer a home without cats. Phoenix is current on vaccinations and will be spayed prior to adoption.