Pepper is a 7-month-old mixed breed, medium/mix - Labrador-type dog. He is a very sweet pup, gets along with other dogs, loves attention and is a smart boy. He is currently 47 pounds.

Vrika is an 18-month-old domestic shorthair/mix. She's very friendly, and loves attention. She would love to follow you around the house and be a best friend to someone.

For more information, visit cchswi.org or call 608-742-3666.