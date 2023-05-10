Olivia is a 1-year-old German shorthaired pointer/mix. Olivia is enthusiastic, playful and fun. She gets along with other dogs and loves to play. She’s the kind of dog that will accompany you on any adventure. She loves to learn new things and she’s a smart girl. Olivia currently weighs 51 pounds so she’s a really nice sized dog. She is spayed.
Stewie is a 1-year-old domestic shorthair/mix. He is a big, sweet cat, loves attention and to explore but also can be lazy. Stewie can be a little shy at first but then his true personality comes out. Stewie currently weighs 16 pounds. He is neutered.
For more information, visit cchswi.org or call 608-742-3666.