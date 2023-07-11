Moose is a 1-year-old beagle/mix. He’s fun, loveable and playful. Moose likes to go for walks, loves sniffing and has that cute beagle personality. Moose did have an injury and his back right leg was amputated. He gets around well without issues. He is neutered.

Charlie is an 8-year-old domestic shorthair/mix. He is very social and follows everyone around, loves dogs and sometimes acts like one. He loves adventures and meeting new people. Charlie needs to live as a solo cat or with another cat that has feline leukemia. His adoption fee is waived to an approved home. He is neutered.