Molly is a 3-year-old coonhound mix who was surrendered because her owner was in a place where they were not able to keep her. Molly is a gentle soul who loves attention, long walks to check out new smells, and your undivided attention. She knows a couple of commands but will need some leash training. Sometimes shy, but always affectionate, Molly could share her home with another dog and children but would prefer a home without cats. Be ready for Molly to announce new arrivals as she greets them with her own special “Hello!” Her soulful eyes will tug at your heart strings. Molly is current on vaccinations and will be spayed prior to adoption.

Bubba is a 10-month-old, outgoing, brown and black tabby who was surrendered because his owner was no longer able to have him. Bubba is very vocal in his kennel and will ask you for an escape route when you meet him. He loves to play with toys and the faster the action the better. When not chasing toys, he enjoys some stretching and a good scratcher. He also loves snuggling and getting in some good lap time. Bubba is current on vaccinations and will be neutered prior to adoption.

For more information and to view all of the adoptable animals, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520. Cat and dog adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, microchip and vaccinations.