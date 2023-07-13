Milo is a 2-year-old terrier, American pit bull mix that came in as a stray. Milo is a very friendly and outgoing boy and is always excited to see and greet with lots of kisses. He would do best with an active family that can help him burn off some of his energy. Since he is energetic and at times jumpy, Milo will need some training. He does know a few basic commands but will need leash training. He does well with other dogs but would prefer a home without cats. Milo is current on vaccinations and will be neutered prior to adoption.