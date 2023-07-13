Milo is a 2-year-old terrier, American pit bull mix that came in as a stray. Milo is a very friendly and outgoing boy and is always excited to see and greet with lots of kisses. He would do best with an active family that can help him burn off some of his energy. Since he is energetic and at times jumpy, Milo will need some training. He does know a few basic commands but will need leash training. He does well with other dogs but would prefer a home without cats. Milo is current on vaccinations and will be neutered prior to adoption.
Chica is a 3-year-old black and white domestic shorthair, found as a stray. Chica was very uncertain of her surroundings when she first arrived, but she has definitely come out of her shell. She loves the time she spends in the cat socialization room and attention and being in your lap. She’s a pretty chill and quiet cat that keeps her kennel nice and clean. Chica is a sweet girl and would make an excellent couch buddy. She is spayed and current on vaccinations.
People are also reading…
For more information and to view all of the adoptable animals, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520. Cat and dog adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, microchip and vaccinations.