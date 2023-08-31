Martha is a 2-year-old mixed breed, medium mix – up to 44 pounds. This sweet girl radiates sweetness. She just wants to lean against people for attention. She is good with other dogs and has a very loveable personality. Martha has big, kind brown eyes. You will fall in love with her if you meet her. She does sometimes jump up for hugs but she seems easily trainable so that could be redirected to a sit in a no time. She is currently 45 pounds and is spayed.