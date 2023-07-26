Marley is a 2-year-old Labrador retriever/Siberian husky/American Staffordshire terrier/American pit bull terrier mix. She's such a sweet and loveable girl. Marley loves walks, and spending time with her people. She's pretty easy-going and you can't help but love her. She is spayed.

Mama Bear is about 20-months-old, a domestic shorthair/mix. She came in pregnant then headed to a foster home to have her babies. She did a great job raising them. Mama Bear is an easy-going sweet lady. She loves naps, getting attention and hanging out with her people. She is now spayed.