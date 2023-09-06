Lottie is a 10-month-old mixed breed, medium/mix – up to 44 pounds. This sweet girl is looking for a place to belong. She's never really had a home in her short life. Lottie was raised in a foster home since she was 8-weeks-old. She gets along with other dogs. Lottie is a little shy at first but once she warms up, she's a hoot. Lottie loves swimming pools, playing outside and getting attention. She's currently 39 pounds. Lottie is smart and willing. She is spayed.