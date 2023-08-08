Lisbon is a 4-month-old mixed breed, medium-up to 44 pounds/mix. She is a sweet and playful girl and loves to cuddle in your lap. If you're looking for a smaller dog, this is your gal. Lisbon is spayed.

Mau is a 15-month-old domestic shorthair/mix. She came in with kittens, and they found homes right away. Mau was a little shy to start so when she goes home, don't be surprised if it takes her time to come out and explore. Once she's comfortable, she's a hoot. Mau drools when she gets petted because she loves attention. She will meow when she requests attention and just wants to be loved. Mau is a pretty girl with big green eyes.