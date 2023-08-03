Lexi is a 6-month-old Shetland sheepdog. She was surrendered because her owner could not give her the time she needed. She will be a smaller dog when full grown; probably no more than 25 pounds or so. This adorable pup is young and still in her training phases. She is also a little shy at first so it may take a bit for her to warm up. Lexi really loves playing with other dogs, regardless of their size. She’s a sweet girl that doesn’t deserve to spend her whole puppy life in the shelter. Lexi is spayed and current on vaccinations.
Sunshine is just over 2-years-old. This brown and black tabby cat came in as a stray. If you are looking for a sweet cuddle bug, Sunshine is it. She loves lap time and getting loved up. She can sometimes be a little timid at first but warms up pretty quickly. Sunshine is very calm, keeps her kennel clean, and is very good with the kids in the socialization room. She’s a gentle girl and would make a wonderful companion. Sunshine is current on vaccinations and will be spayed prior to adoption.
For more information and to view all of the adoptable animals, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520. Cat and dog adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, microchip and vaccinations.