Lee is a 5-month-old medium mixed breed. She is a very friendly, social puppy. She loves attention, she's smart and she's playful. Lee would be a great fit for almost any household. She loves to play with toys, and cuddle.

Mario is a 4-year-old domestic shorthair/mix in search of his loving family. He is a quiet guy that likes to watch everything around him. Mario is good with cats and loves people. He is neutered.

For more information, visit cchswi.org or call 608-742-3666.