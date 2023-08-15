Lady Luna is a 2-year-old terrier, American pit bull/mix. This gorgeous 52 pound dog turns heads. Lady Luna is a sweet, smart girl who loves to learn and practice things. She is enthusiastic about life and making new friends with people and other dogs. Her whole body wiggles when she wags her tail and she's so happy. She is not compatible with cats.

Cher is a 1-year-old domestic shorthair/mix who is ready for a home. She's a very nice cat that doesn't seem to cause any trouble and she loves getting attention from people. Cher is a striking cat who has big, gorgeous eyes and a polite demeanor. Cher would be happiest as a single cat in the household.

For more information, visit cchswi.org or call 608-742-3666.