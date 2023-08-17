Hershey is a 6-year-old Siberian husky surrendered because her owner was not able to give her the time she deserved. Hershey is chatty, super friendly and outgoing. She would do best with an active family. She knows a few basic commands and does well on a leash. Hershey is a sweet girl, and with a little training, would make a wonderful new addition to your family. Hershey does ok with some dogs, but she would prefer a home without cats. Hershey is spayed and current on vaccinations.

Ginger is a 15-month-old orange and white tabby cat that came in as a stray. This sweet girl has lots of personality, loves to run through the tunnels and bat around the mouse toys. Ginger is a very independent cat, and you’ll often find her exploring and checking out her surroundings. While she spends a lot of her time playing, she also makes sure to give you some leg rubs to remind you that she’s glad you’re there with her. She’s a wonderful kitty. Ginger is current on vaccinations and will be spayed prior to adoption.

For more information and to view all of the adoptable animals, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520. Cat and dog adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, microchip and vaccinations.