Hank is a 1-year-old husky/pit mix. This sweet guy has been featured here before. He came in as a puppy and was adopted, but sadly it didn’t work out. He is a wonderful dog and has such an amazing personality. Hank is always so happy to be around people. He just wants to be next to you getting love, belly rubs, etc. Hank also really loves to play with his toys, and when you come to his kennel, he is ready to show off that day’s favorite toy. He can be a little shy at first, but once he gets to know you, he will be your best friend forever. Hank knows a couple of basic commands and does great on a leash. He would be ok living with cats or another dog with proper introduction. He is neutered and current on vaccinations.