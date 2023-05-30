Hank is a 9-month-old husky/pit mix, surrendered because his owners could not give him the time he needed. He is super sweet and always so happy to be around people. He just wants to be next to you getting love, belly rubs, etc. Hank also really loves to his toys. He is still a puppy, so he can be a little excitable and jumpy when he first sees you, but he knows a couple of basic commands and does great on a leash. He would be ok living with cats or another dog. He is neutered and current on vaccinations.
Marbles is a 6-month-old domestic shorthair. This adorable orange tabby cat came in as a stray. He is your typical kitten who loves to play. No toy is off limits with Marbles. He just goes and goes. When he is all tuckered out, he loves to take a nap in your lap and soak in some neck scratches. Marbles is just an absolute sweetheart. Marbles is current on vaccinations and will be neutered prior to adoption.
For more information and to view all of the adoptable animals, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520. Cat and dog adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, microchip and vaccinations.