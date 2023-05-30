Hank is a 9-month-old husky/pit mix, surrendered because his owners could not give him the time he needed. He is super sweet and always so happy to be around people. He just wants to be next to you getting love, belly rubs, etc. Hank also really loves to his toys. He is still a puppy, so he can be a little excitable and jumpy when he first sees you, but he knows a couple of basic commands and does great on a leash. He would be ok living with cats or another dog. He is neutered and current on vaccinations.