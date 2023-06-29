Chuck is a 5-year-old pug mix that came in as a stray. Chuck loves everyone and everyone loves Chuck. He is playful, fun loving, and enjoys walks and toys, especially squeaky toys and balls. He knows some commands and will stand for treats. Chuck can be a bit excitable, but he loves cuddles and can be a mushy kisser. Chuck can share his home with children, dogs and cats. He is current on vaccinations and will be neutered prior to adoption.

Artemis is a 3-year-old orange and white domestic shorthair that came in as a stray. Artemis is handsome, loves to cuddle, enjoys a bit of play time, and is comfortable being carried. He purrs constantly and pushes hard into your hand to let you know he wants some affection. His favorite toys are the scratch pad and the tiny mice. Artemis is playful but still a pretty calm cat. He'll make a wonderful new addition to your family. He is current on vaccinations and will be neutered prior to adoption.

For more information and to view all of the adoptable animals, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520. Cat and dog adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, microchip and vaccinations.