Charlie is a 4-year-old large, mixed breed dog. She was surrendered because her owner was moving and was not able to take her along. Charlie is a very happy dog, and you will often catch her smiling. She is always super excited to see you, which is made quite obvious by her very enthusiastic butt wiggle. Charlie knows a few commands but will need a little leash training. She enjoys playing with other dogs and has lived with cats. Charlie is current on vaccinations and will be spayed prior to adoption.

Eric is about 2-years- old, a gray and white domestic shorthair that came in as a stray. He is an independent and quiet guy that can come off as shy at first, but once you offer up a few treats or a good wand toy session, he comes right out of his shell. He enjoys head rubs and is comfortable being carried. When he isn't playing, he enjoys laying on the floor and taking in his surroundings. Eric is neutered and current on vaccinations.

For more information and to view all of the adoptable animals, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520. Cat and dog adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, microchip and vaccinations.