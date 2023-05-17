Cataleya is an 11-month-old brown/gold brindle Labrador retriever mix. She was surrendered because her owner couldn't give her the time needed. Cataleya is a very sweet and friendly dog. She greets you with lots of enthusiasm and affection and would be great with an active family that could help her burn off energy. She knows a few basic commands but will need some leash training. Cataleya is ok with other dogs and should be ok living with cats. She is current on vaccinations and will be spayed prior to adoption.

Annie is a 6-month-old domestic shorthair. This sweet black and white kitten was brought to the shelter as a stray. It took her a little while to come out of her shell, but now Annie is super playful and happy-go-lucky. She loves to be in the socialization room playing with the wand toys or tearing up the scratching pads. When she's done playing and exploring, she welcomes chin scratchies and lap time. She does take a little time to warm up to someone new, but once she gets comfortable, she's your new best friend. Annie will need a quiet home and would do best in a home with no dogs or young children. She is spayed and current on vaccinations.