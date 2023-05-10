Buddy is a 5-year-old terrier, Jack Russell/mix, surrendered because his owner was moving and not able to take him. He’s super friendly and outgoing with a lot of personality. He’s a favorite here and was taken to a local school and did really well with the children. He does well on a leash and loves to play with toys. Buddy should be fine with a feline roommate and is ok with some dogs. He is neutered and current on vaccinations.

Cole is a 2-year-old domestic shorthair who was brought in as a stray. He is a wonderful cat. He greets you, has a sweet, soft meow and is very calm and gentle. Cole is comfortable being carried and really enjoys his time out in the socialization room. When he’s not in your lap, he is exploring the cat tunnels and chasing the wand toy. Cole also enjoys being brushed. He is current on vaccinations and will be neutered prior to adoption.

For more information and to view all of the adoptable animals, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520. Cat and dog adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, microchip and vaccinations.