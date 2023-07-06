Buddy is a 1-year-old, wire-haired terrier/mini dachshund mix. He was surrendered because his owner didn't have enough time to spend with him. He can be somewhat shy and aloof at first, but once Buddy knows you are his buddy, he will love you forever. Buddy enjoys walks and does well on a leash. While not interested in toys, he enjoy playing with other dogs and could share his home with dogs, cats and most people. He can startle at sudden loud noises so younger children should be supervised. Buddy enjoys some lap sitting and would be a great movie night "buddy." Buddy is neutered and current on vaccinations.
Callie is a 1-year-old, brown and white tabby mix. He was surrendered because his owner was no longer able to have him where they lived. This sweet guy has had enough of the shelter life. He loves the socialization room, playing with wand toys, burning up some energy on a scratcher and soaking up some lap time. Callie would definitely be great company, enjoying a home with lots of attention, people time, and long conversations. Callie is neutered and current on vaccinations.
For more information and to view all of the adoptable animals, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520. Cat and dog adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, microchip and vaccinations.