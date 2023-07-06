Buddy is a 1-year-old, wire-haired terrier/mini dachshund mix. He was surrendered because his owner didn't have enough time to spend with him. He can be somewhat shy and aloof at first, but once Buddy knows you are his buddy, he will love you forever. Buddy enjoys walks and does well on a leash. While not interested in toys, he enjoy playing with other dogs and could share his home with dogs, cats and most people. He can startle at sudden loud noises so younger children should be supervised. Buddy enjoys some lap sitting and would be a great movie night "buddy." Buddy is neutered and current on vaccinations.