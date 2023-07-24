Brody is a 2-year-old Australian shepherd mix surrendered with another dog because his owner was no longer able to have the dogs. He's a very friendly boy and is always excited to see you. Brody knows a couple of basic commands and could easily take on more. He loves being one on one with the dog walkers and going for walks but will need a bit of leash training. He is ok with some dogs and would be ok with a feline roommate. Brody is neutered and is current on vaccinations.

Honey is a 1-year-old white and brown tabby cat who was surrendered because her owner was no longer able to have her where they lived. Sweet Honey is a very pretty cat with a lovely personality to match. When you walk up to her kennel she reaches out and kindly asks to come out. She loves every minute of the socialization room. Honey purrs like crazy and is full of snuggles and fun. She's the total package and would make a wonderful new friend. Honey is spayed and current on vaccinations.

For more information and to view all of the adoptable animals, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520. Cat and dog adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, microchip and vaccinations.