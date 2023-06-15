Britt is a 4-month-old mixed breed puppy. She is one of seven puppies left in a crate on public hunting grounds. Britt was very thin and starving on arrival. After two weeks of care, food, deworming and love, she is doing well. She has gained weight and you wouldn't know she was skin and bones when she came in. She loves to play and cuddle. The breed mix is anyone's guess.
Fernando is a 1.5-year-old domestic shorthair/mix. He's a really cool cat who needs a home that will give him a chance. He's a little timid and doesn't like to be carried around but he loves getting petted and he loves attention. He also loves his toys, and other cats.
For more information, visit cchswi.org or call 608-742-3666.