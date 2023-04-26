Bingo is a 5-year-old beagle who came in from a farm where she was a breeder release. She’s very social and would spend a lot of time on the farm with visitors, other dogs and the kids on the farm. She loves attention and going for walks. Sniffing things is one of her favorite hobbies along with eating. Bingo is so happy-go-lucky. She will need some work on housetraining but did well in her visit for a few days in a foster home and should train easily. She is spayed.
Hutch is a 7-year-old domestic shorthair/mix and is one of those cats that isn’t afraid of anything. He likes adventure and adores humans. He would love to just walk around the shelter and greet everyone who comes in. He’s such a cute cat. If you love orange tiger cats and outgoing, sweet cats with a lot of personality, consider Hutch. He is neutered.
For more information, visit cchswi.org or call 608-742-3666.