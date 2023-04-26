Bingo is a 5-year-old beagle who came in from a farm where she was a breeder release. She’s very social and would spend a lot of time on the farm with visitors, other dogs and the kids on the farm. She loves attention and going for walks. Sniffing things is one of her favorite hobbies along with eating. Bingo is so happy-go-lucky. She will need some work on housetraining but did well in her visit for a few days in a foster home and should train easily. She is spayed.