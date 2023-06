Bernardo is a 4.5-month-old medium mixed breed puppy, full of fun, adventure and playfulness. He loves to play with other dogs and people. Bernardo is a smart puppy and catches on to new tasks quickly. He is neutered.

Filbert is a 2-year-old domestic shorthair/mix. He is a very sweet and quiet cat. He can be a little shy, but warms up quickly. Filbert likes attention and he likes nap time too. He is neutered.

For more information, visit cchswi.org or call 608-742-3666.