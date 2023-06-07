Balto is a 5-year-old Siberian husky/mix searching for a home. He's great with other dogs but he is not compatible with cats. Balto is athletic, smart and has energy for outdoor activities. He loves long walks on a leash. Balto is quiet in his kennel and waits patiently to go outside every morning. Research the breed before considering adopting a husky if you’ve never had one before. They are a unique and challenging breed. He is currently 60 pounds and is neutered.
Luner is a 10-month-old domestic shorthair/mix kitten. A happy cat who enjoys playing with toys or his roommate. In the afternoons he likes to nap. Luner likes attention and is good with any cat we pair him with. He is neutered.
For more information, visit cchswi.org or call 608-742-3666.