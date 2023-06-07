Balto is a 5-year-old Siberian husky/mix searching for a home. He's great with other dogs but he is not compatible with cats. Balto is athletic, smart and has energy for outdoor activities. He loves long walks on a leash. Balto is quiet in his kennel and waits patiently to go outside every morning. Research the breed before considering adopting a husky if you’ve never had one before. They are a unique and challenging breed. He is currently 60 pounds and is neutered.