Austin is a 5-month-old German shepherd, terrier/American pit bull mix. She is still available and is being fostered but needs a permanent home. Her foster mom reports, “She is such an easy puppy, only one accident in the house, no kenneling and she is ok left alone for a few hours with the other dogs. She is a smart dog with a super easy temperament.”

Peru is a 1.5-year-old domestic shorthair/mix Tuxedo cat who needs a home. He is a very sweet cat who was left behind in an apartment and now needs a new home. Peru likes other cats and tries to engage play with them whenever possible. We often catch him playing footsie with them through his cage bars.

For more information, visit cchswi.org or call 608-742-3666.