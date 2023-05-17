Austin is a 3.5-month-old German shepherd/terrier, American pit bull. He’s a sweet, happy-go-lucky puppy who is learning to walk on a leash and loves spending time with humans. Her mom, Phoenix, is at the shelter too, she’s an American pit bull/terrier mix and his dad is a German shepherd. Austin is neutered.

Paco is a 1-year-old domestic shorthair/mix. This fun cat is ready for a home, is friendly, outgoing and he’s a cuddly guy. He loves to play with toys of any kind and is food motivated. If you want a fun-loving cat that likes to cuddle and play, Paco is it. He is neutered.