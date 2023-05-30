Austin is a 3.5-month-old German shepherd/terrier, American pit bull. She’s a sweet, happy-go-lucky puppy who is learning to walk on a leash and loves spending time with humans. Her mom, Phoenix, is at the shelter too, she’s an American pit bull/terrier mix and dad is a German shepherd. Austin is spayed.

Oscar is a 2-year-old domestic shorthair/mix. He’s a bit shy but has made huge progress in letting us pet him. He likes to yell for attention, rubbing his face on everything, or making biscuits while you talk to him. Oscar has a loud purr that doesn't quit. As much as he wants attention he's still nervous, but is finally learning that being petted is nice. He loves toys, catnip, telling stories, and breakfast. He needs a patient home willing to give Oscar a chance. He is neutered.