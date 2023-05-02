Austin is a 3-month-old German shepherd/terrier, American pit bull mix. She is a sweet and happy-go-lucky puppy that is social, quiet, loveable and smart. Her mom, Phoenix, and sister, Atlanta, also are at the shelter. Austin is spayed.

Charlie is about 8-years-old, he loves people and being carried around. He’s a cuddler and a staff and volunteer favorite. Charlie is considered special needs, as he is feline leukemia positive so he cannot live with other cats unless they are also FeLV positive. Because of his condition he does have a weakened immune system and could be prone to more upper respiratory infections than a healthy cat. Charlie loves dogs and thinks he’s one. He is neutered.