Alexandra is about 1-year-old, a lab that came in as a stray. She has lots of energy and will need to find a home with an active family. Although she knows a few commands and does ok on a leash, she will need more training. She is very sweet and outgoing and loves to play fetch. She does ok with some dogs, but would prefer a home without cats. She is current on vaccinations and will be spayed prior to adoption.

Saturn is about 3-years-old, an orange and white tabby cat that came in as a stray. Another sweet orange cat that is the total package. He loves to play with all the toys and run through the tunnels. He may not be a kitten, but he still has some kitten left in him. He's super curious and very outgoing. Saturn is also down for some cuddling while he purrs loudly with his approval. He isn't one to turn down a treat either. Saturn is current on vaccinations and will be neutered prior to adoption.

For more information and to view all of the adoptable animals, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520. Cat and dog adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, microchip and vaccinations.