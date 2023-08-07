Portage Community School District will host a Back-to-School Community Celebration from 3:30-6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25 at the Portage High School baseball/softball complex, 127 School Road, Portage.

This free family-friendly event is open to all. There will be food, carnival games, face painting, a climbing wall and dunk tank, an inflatable obstacle course, a petting zoo, music provided by the PHS band and choirs and a special Celebration of Veterans. Free food and drinks.

Then after the celebration, stay for the varsity Warrior Football Team against Whitewater at 7 p.m., with fireworks to follow. Admission to the game and fireworks show has been waived.