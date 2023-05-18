Portage Center for the Arts, 301 E. Cook St., Portage, will hold an open casting call for the Zona Gale Young People's Theatre August 2023 Production of “A Wrinkle in Time” at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 13 and Thursday, June 15; participants do not need to be present both nights. Callbacks, if needed, will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 17.

“A Wrinkle in Time” by Morgan Gould, based on the Newberry award‐winning novel by Madeleine L'Engle, features one of literature's most enduring young heroines, Meg Murry. Meg is back--stubbornness and all and is joining forces with Mrs. Whatsit, Charles Wallace, Calvin O'Keefe and more to battle the forces of evil so she can rescue her father and save humanity.

Participants do not need to bring anything other than a positive attitude and a willingness to share their talent by participating in acting and voice exercises. There are a few roles for college students and adults, but primarily casting ages 10-18. All are welcome.

For more information, contact director Beth Edmondson at bethedmondson310@gmail.com or visit portagecenterforthearts.com. If interested in joining the stage crew, contact stage manager Bev Choutka at bevchoutka@msn.com.