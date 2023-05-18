The Zona Gale Young People's Theatre at Portage Center for the Arts will accept pre-book reservations from teachers/classrooms, homeschool groups and other community activity coordinators to sign up to attend the ZGYPT production of “A Wrinkle in Time” Sept. 12 or 13 at PCA.

Directed by Beth Edmondson, “A Wrinkle in Time,” by Morgan Gould, based on the Newberry award‐winning novel by Madeleine L'Engle, features one of literature's most enduring young heroines, Meg Murry. Murry is joining forces with Mrs. Whatsit, Charles Wallace, Calvin O'Keefe and more to battle the forces of evil so she can rescue her father and save humanity.

For additional show details, pre-booking or direct booking, email PCA at info@portagecenterforthearts.com or call 608-742-5655 with name, organization, email, and approximate number attending. Seating is limited.

For more information, visit yourstagepartners.com or portagecenterforthearts.com.