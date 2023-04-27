The Pardeeville middle school and high school music department will present two different awards concerts in mid-May in the Lenz Auditorium at Pardeeville High School, 120 Oak St., Pardeeville. The bands will perform at 6:30 p.m. and the choirs at 7:15 p.m.

On Tuesday, May 9, the high school bands and choirs will present a concert paying tribute to “Themes from All Over.” All groups will present music from television shows, movies, and Broadway musicals with a unique production showcasing police and spy theme songs, complete with film and stage acting. Groups involved are the Show Choir, Jazz Band, Concert Choir, and Concert Band.

The Concert Choir and Concert Band will present pieces performed at the Trailways North Large Group Festival. No reservations are needed.

On Friday, May 15, the middle school bands and choirs will present a concert paying tribute to “Groovy and Soul.” All groups will present music with “Soul” or “Groovy” in the title, and showcase many from the 1960s and 1970s. Groups involved are the 5th/6th, 7th/8th Grade Bands, 5th/6th, 7th/8th Grade Choirs.

The 7th/8th Grade Choir and band will present pieces performed at the Trailways North Large Group Festival. Admission is free, but reservations are required at https://pardeevillelenzauditorium.ludus.com.